YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.8550, with a volume of 7337499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Get YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.