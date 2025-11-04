Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CGDG opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.