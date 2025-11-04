Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.
CGDG opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.43.
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
