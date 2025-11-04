Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,061,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,700,623.92. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Z. Wyatt bought 693,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turtle Beach Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TBCH stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turtle Beach Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

