VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 796,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 462,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 344,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 328,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

VYNE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,097.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

