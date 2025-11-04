vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $20.23. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 14,223 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, vTv Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

