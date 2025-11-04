Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 370,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

