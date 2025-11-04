Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 124,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.12. Vinci Compass Investments has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

