Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,076 Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCS opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

