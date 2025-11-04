Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,398 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 101.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 407,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

PINC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 0.64. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($713.06) million during the quarter. Premier had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.82%.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $85,633.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,861.49. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

