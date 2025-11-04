Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,629 Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

