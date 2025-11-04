Ur Energy Inc $URG Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,166 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ur Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ur Energy stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Ur Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
A number of brokerages recently commented on URG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.43.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
