Tsfg LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

