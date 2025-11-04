Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.