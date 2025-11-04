TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.