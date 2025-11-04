Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 7865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tecnoglass by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

