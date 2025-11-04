Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.25. Approximately 3,872,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,269,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55.

Taptica International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.17 million and a PE ratio of -88.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.

Insider Activity

In other Taptica International news, insider Manuel De Luque Muntaner bought 600,000 shares of Taptica International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £18,000.

About Taptica International

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

