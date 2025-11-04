Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.53, with a volume of 31070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

About Stingray Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$797.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

