State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

