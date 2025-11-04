State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.