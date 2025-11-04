State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 478.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

