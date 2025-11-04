State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,300 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.3%

FANG stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.31. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

