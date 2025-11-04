State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

