State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

