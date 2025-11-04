South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 15,900 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 34.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.6%

CMC stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

