South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.23, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $9,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,000. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

