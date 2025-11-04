South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,560,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,897,000 after buying an additional 364,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after buying an additional 268,761 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

