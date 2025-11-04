South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,926.43. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.