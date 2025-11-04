South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.44 Million Position in Bank OZK $OZK

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1,666.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,975 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,017,000 after purchasing an additional 220,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 228,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.5%

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

