South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% in the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

