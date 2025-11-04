South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 489.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 58.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

