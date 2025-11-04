South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 13,354 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 5.0%

PZZA stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

