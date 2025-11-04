Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Smithfield Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFD opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Smithfield Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Smithfield Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.