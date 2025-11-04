SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.33 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.93%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,288.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

