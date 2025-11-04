Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

