Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,250 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $193.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average is $181.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

