Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

