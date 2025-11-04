Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.79 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.