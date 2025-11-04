Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after buying an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

