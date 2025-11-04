SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $217.92. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

