Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s previous close.

CIFR has been the topic of several other reports. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Arete began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,557,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,951. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,649,355 shares of company stock valued at $276,031,364 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.4% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

