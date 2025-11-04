Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

