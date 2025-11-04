Rockline Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.