Reviewing New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A Canadian Zeolite -6.50% N/A -11.94%

Risk & Volatility

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 154.70 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -13.82 Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 0.84 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.89

This table compares New Era Helium and Canadian Zeolite”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Zeolite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Era Helium. New Era Helium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Zeolite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Era Helium beats Canadian Zeolite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

