Reviewing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 1 1 3.00 Camden National 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dividends

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Camden National.

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LINKBANCORP pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 20.81% 10.41% 1.05% Camden National 16.24% 11.06% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Camden National”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $167.59 million 1.56 $26.21 million $1.02 6.86 Camden National $228.12 million 2.85 $53.00 million $3.51 10.97

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden National beats LINKBANCORP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

