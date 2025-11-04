Replimune Group (REPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Replimune Group to post earnings of ($0.86) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Replimune Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,697. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Replimune Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $705.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 26,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2,020.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 397,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.