Prothena (PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $6.6380 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $563.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. Prothena has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Prothena by 571.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

