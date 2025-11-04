Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.59 and last traded at C$66.30, with a volume of 3152490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.50.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.9%

About Power Co. of Canada

The company has a market cap of C$42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.69.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.