Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 and last traded at GBX 792, with a volume of 385061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 783.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 654.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of £659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.34 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

