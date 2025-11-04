Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Oric Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Oric Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,480. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Insider Transactions at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $461,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 531,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,082.08. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 473,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,729,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 899,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,281 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

