Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 29.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shot up 29.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 and last traded at GBX 0.49. 138,225,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 56,977,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.
Nuformix Stock Up 14.4%
The company has a market capitalization of £9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
Nuformix Company Profile
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.